Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Cut by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1,668.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 824,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 777,616 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 639,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 396,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

