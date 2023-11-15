iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. 12,201,982 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

