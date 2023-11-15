4,916 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $166.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.04. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,024 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,994 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

