Fortress Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.32. 26,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.