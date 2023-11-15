Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $279.86 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 757,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $279,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $387.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.89. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

