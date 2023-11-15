Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after buying an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after buying an additional 1,821,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,046,000 after buying an additional 735,316 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,586,000 after purchasing an additional 510,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

