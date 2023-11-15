Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 633 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.