Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.74% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.