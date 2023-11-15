ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. ProKidney has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $9,299,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,479,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,058. Insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 55.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

