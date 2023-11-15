Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,515 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $535.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.63 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $12,620,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

