Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AOS opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $70.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $592,614.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $592,614.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,942 shares of company stock worth $10,297,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

