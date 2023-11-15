Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 116.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,572,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after buying an additional 239,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

