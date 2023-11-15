EULAV Asset Management Has $1.93 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Guardant Health Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

