EULAV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 400,000 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Getty Images at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GETY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $420,546.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,857.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $309,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 84,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $420,546.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,925 shares in the company, valued at $789,857.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,134 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GETY shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Imperial Capital raised Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

