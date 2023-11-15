EULAV Asset Management Sells 17,100 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,011,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,108,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 39,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,982.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,712 shares of company stock worth $254,866. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

MRCY stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

