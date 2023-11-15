Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.58.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

