Financial Architects Inc Has $420,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Left for dead, Tower Semiconductor is a phoenix rising
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 specialty apparel makers ready to spring higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.