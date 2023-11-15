Financial Architects Inc Has $420,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.