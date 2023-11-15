Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $461.76 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.09 and its 200-day moving average is $453.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.27.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

