Burney Co. Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 111,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,582,000 after purchasing an additional 461,964 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

