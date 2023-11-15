Burney Co. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Burney Co. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Performance
ALL stock opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
