Burney Co. Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -474.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

