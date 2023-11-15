Summit X LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.22.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $320.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.85 and a 200-day moving average of $307.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

