Burney Co. Sells 3,546 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,205 shares of company stock worth $13,995,397. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

