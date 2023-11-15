Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

