Financial Architects Inc Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 77.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of BJUN opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

