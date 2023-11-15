Financial Architects Inc Sells 945 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

