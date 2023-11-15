Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,411 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 496,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,758 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 368,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,340,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $603.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.