Financial Architects Inc Lowers Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

