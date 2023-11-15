Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,632,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,915,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

