AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $548,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

