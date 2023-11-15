AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 525 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.