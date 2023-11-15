Humankind Investments LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $203.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

