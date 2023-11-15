Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $318.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

