Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of SBA Communications worth $349,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,296,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average is $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

