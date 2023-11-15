Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Pershing Square Stock Performance
Pershing Square stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.
Pershing Square Company Profile
