Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.90. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.94 and a 52-week high of C$10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.30 million, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

