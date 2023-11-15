ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
ECN Capital Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of ECN stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 474,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. Analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.2888889 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$610,000.00. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
