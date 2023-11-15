Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,816,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 723,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,957,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,315,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 401.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,003,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

