Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Northland Power Trading Up 4.9 %

TSE NPI opened at C$21.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.55. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.36 and a one year high of C$40.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NPI shares. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CSFB dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

