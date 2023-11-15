Cannell & Co. Sells 3,075 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 892.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.56%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

