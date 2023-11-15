Veritable L.P. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,038 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,504 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

