Veritable L.P. Decreases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $119.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.46. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

