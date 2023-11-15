Vestor Capital LLC Invests $126,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

