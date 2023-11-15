Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $26.92 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,260 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $26,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

