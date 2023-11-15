Vestor Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $159.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $161.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

