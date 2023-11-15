Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 607,533 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after purchasing an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock worth $6,441,505. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

