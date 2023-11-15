Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

