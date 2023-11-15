Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.