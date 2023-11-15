1,468 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.36. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

