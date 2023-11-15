General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.